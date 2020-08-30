Alexa Collins Flaunts Her Incredible Figure In A Simple Yet Sexy Bikini

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins tantalized her 1 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling double update in which she rocked a simple yet super sexy bikini. Alexa was perched on a large red outdoor lounging bd, with a blue cushion and blue-and-white striped towel also on the bed alongside her. She appeared to be in some type of outdoor cabana, as the lounge area was surrounded by a structure with curtains that could be drawn for a bit of extra privacy, although Alexa had them open to enjoy the view.

A railing with white posts and glass panels surrounded the space, and through it a breathtaking view of the ocean was visible, as well as a beach dotted with others. Palm trees could be spotted in the distance as well, although Alexa remained the focal point of the shot.

She wore a bikini from her own collaboration collection, Poema Swim x Alexa Collins, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

The bikini top featured triangular cups in a soft yellow shade, and the garment showed off a serious amount of cleavage. Thin straps stretched around her neck as well as across her chest, connecting the cups, and the piece also flaunted her toned stomach and slender arms.

She paired the top with matching bottoms in the same pale hue, which looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin. The bottoms dipped low in the front, showing off plenty of her toned tummy, and stretched high over her hips, accentuating her hourglass figure.

Alexa’s blond locks were pulled back in a high bun, with a few strands remaining loose to frame her face. She kept the accessories to a minimum, adding a pair of earrings and a ring on her middle finger.

In her second snap, Alexa placed both her hands on the bed behind her, and gazed seductively at the camera. Her followers absolutely loved the smoking-hot update, and the post racked up over 1,300 likes and 99 comments within just 15 minutes of going live.

“Absolutely incredible and gorgeous!” one fan wrote.

“Stunning beauty,” another follower remarked.

“Paradise. You look amazing,” a third fan added, followed by a flame emoji and heart emoji.

“Wow!! So beautiful,” yet another commented.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Alexa thrilled her followers by sharing a snap in which she wore a pair of distressed jeans and a revealing blue top that was almost entirely open in the front. The garment showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and Alexa accessorized with some sunglasses and hoop earrings as she flaunted her curves in the casual look.