Tarsha Whitmore Goes Full Bombshell In A White Catsuit For Latest Update

Tarsha Whitmore went into full bombshell mode for today’s Instagram share, pouring her voluptuous figure into a white catsuit that hugged all of her curves. The Australian beauty rocked a long-sleeved number that clung to every inch of her body, perfectly showcasing her hourglass frame, toned legs, and slender arms. The one-piece was from online retailer, Naked Wardrobe, which is known for its form-fitting designs. Tarsha shared two photos of the look, giving fans a back-to-front view of the clingy outfit.

The 20-year-old model posed outdoors, banking on the golden rays of the sun to shine the spotlight on her bust. She was standing next to a large black car, positioning herself in front of the open door to the passenger’s seat. The setting suggested she was about to go for a ride, while also serving to make her outfit truly pop. Sunshine illuminated her face, shoulders, and part of her chest, while the rest of her body remained engulfed in shade. The result was an attention-grabbing post that dazzled her audience with its artistic feel as well as an eyeful of killer curves, reeling in 6,000 likes in the first 50 minutes of being online.

The first photo shared with fans captured Tarsha from behind, flaunting her curvaceous rear end. The stunner turned her shoulder to the camera, fixing the lens with a smoldering gaze as she parted her legs. Her plump lips were slightly pursed, adding to her allure. The following snap portrayed Tarsha from the front and saw her leaning one hand on the side of the car as she cocked her hip and put one leg forward.

The gorgeous blonde accessorized with an elegant nude purse, which she clutched in her hand. She was perched atop a set of matching heels by SBB — an open-toed style that showed off her white pedicure. Her long tresses were coiffed in voluminous curls that tumbled down her back or over her shoulders, depending on the pose. Tarsha credited Hair Heaven Emporium for the sophisticated hairstyle, making sure to tag all the brands that contributed to her eye-popping look. Her glam was also on point and appeared to match her accessories, as did her long, flawlessly manicured nails.

A geotag identified the location of Tarsha’s photo as Queensland’s Gold Coast. The model accompanied her post with a succinct caption that supported the hypothesis of a car ride, adding a dove emoji that seemed to allude to her catsuit as well as a hasty departure.

Followers seemed to be loving the chic look, taking to the comments section to compliment her beauty and curvy physique.

“You’re so stunning! Love you,” wrote one person, further expressing their adoration with a heart-eyes and heart emoji.

“You babeeeee,” read a second message.

“Love the white outfit,” penned a third Instagrammer, leaving a trail of loving emoji.

“Uhhh body,” chimed in a fourth fan, followed by a string of heart eyes.

Tarsha has seriously cranked up the heat on her Instagram page as of late. Just yesterday, the sizzling blonde flashed her bombshell curves in sexy lace lingerie while posing on her knees on the floor. A flirty selfie posted two days ago displayed a tantalizing glimpse of underboob and cleavage, sending fans into a frenzy.