Lindsay Brewer Looks Smoking Hot In A Black Crop Top & Matching High-Waisted Leggings

Race car driver Lindsay Brewer returned to her Instagram account on Saturday night to share some gorgeous new pics of herself enjoying the day. The model flashed her fit figure as she revealed in the caption of the post that she traded her sports car for a golf cart.

In the photos, Lindsay looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a comfy-looking black crop top with long sleeves. She left the shirt unzipped to show off even more skin.

She paired the top with some high-waisted black leggings that fit snugly around her curvy hips and wrapped around her petite waist. The pants clung to her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also in the spotlight for the snap. She accessorized the style with a pair of white sneakers.

In the first photo, Lindsay sat in the golf cart. She placed one hand on the seat beside her and the other on the steering wheel as she arched her back and tilted her head with a flirty smirk on her face. The second snap was nearly identical. In the background of the shot, some green foliage could be seen.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. She styled the golden locks in voluminous curls that tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Lindsay’s over 1.3 million followers went wild for the post by clicking the like button more than 17,000 likes within the first two hours after it was published to her feed. Her supporters also left over 170 remarks about the upload during that time.

“You are a Stunning Young Lady. And that smile of yours is simply Amazing!!!!!!!!!” one follower declared.

“You have the most beautiful face… eyes n smile,” another gushed.

“You are so kind,humble and grounded Lindsay,your approach to life is refreshing!!” a third comment read.

“Your so hot no matter what your driving,” a fourth social media user told the race car driver.

The model doesn’t seem to have any qualms about showcasing her fantastic figure in skimpy ensembles for her online pics. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, teeny tops, and tight pants for her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsay dropped the jaws of her followers when she sported a tight nude bikini while soaking up some sun on the beach. That pic was also a hit among her fans. To date, it has racked up more than 77,000 likes and over 1,000 comments from admirers.