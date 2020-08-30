Casey Costelloe Flaunts Her Insane Curves In A Strappy Black Bikini In The Sun

Aussie stunner Casey Costelloe went full bombshell in a scanty little outfit for her latest Instagram update. The model flaunted her insane curves while she asked her followers in the caption of the post if they wished they could see into the future.

In the sexy shot, Casey looked drop dead gorgeous as she sported a teeny black bikini. The top featured thin spaghetti straps that flashed her toned arms and shoulders. The low cut also exposed her massive cleavage and sideboob.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and fit snugly around her petite waist while accentuating her long, lean legs and round booty in the process. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the pic. She accessorized the look with a chain and pendant around her neck and rings on her fingers.

Casey stood to the side with one hand on a large rock formation beside her. She used her other hand to tug at her bottoms while she arched her back and pushed her booty out. She bent one knee as she looked away from the camera with her shoulders back.

In the background, some rolling green hills and a bright blue sky could be seen as she soaked up some sun.

She parted her long, blond hair in the center. The golden locks were styled in loose strands that fell down her back and light brushed over her shoulder.

Casey’s 785,000-plus followers wasted no time sharing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 5,700 within the first six hours after it was shared to her feed. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to leave over 190 messages during that time.

“Oh My Goodness. One of your very best pictures!! So hot, sexy, and absolutely PERFECT,” one follower gushed.

“A true Aussie goddess,” another stated.

“Yes definitely love you,” a third social media user wrote.

“One of your best/hottest posts. What a beautiful eyeful,” a fourth person commented.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her show some skin in revealing outfits such as scanty bathing suits, racy lingerie, and tight workout gear.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Casey recently piqued the interest of her followers when she slayed in a tiny thong bikini while soaking up some sun and enjoying the crystal clear water. That upload also proved to be a popular one. To date, it’s reeled in more than 10,000 likes and 270 comments.