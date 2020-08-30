Kourtney Reppert Shows Some Skin In An Unbuttoned Flannel Shirt & Teeny Daisy Dukes

Blond bombshell Kourtney Reppert went scantily clad in her most recent Instagram update on Saturday. The model let it all hang out as she showed off some looks from her upcoming 2021 calendar.

In the sexy snaps, Kourtney looked smoking hot as she sported an unbuttoned flannel shirt. The garment boasted long sleeves and was knotted in the front while giving fans a peek at her abundant cleavage.

She teamed the top with a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes. The denim shorts wrapped snugly around her tiny waist and showcased her curvy hips and round booty. Her flat tummy, killer abs, and long, lean legs were also on full display in the pics.

In the first photo, Kourtney sat on all fours on top of a red blanket. She placed both of her hands in front of her and arched her back as she gave a seductive stare into the camera. In the second shot, she laid on her side as her hair fell in her face.

The third picture was taken from above and featured the model with her hand in her hair and her knees bent. In the final snap, she rested her head in her hand as her other grazed her stomach.

She wore her blond hair parted down the middle. The long locks were styled in voluminous curls that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

Kourtney’s over 1.5 million followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 1,900 likes within the first two hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her supporters also rushed to the comments section to leave over 100 remarks about the pics during that time.

“You are beautiful always,” one follower stated.

“Wow you are so beautiful and really sexy!” another wrote.

“All of them you’re a very gorgeous woman,” a third comment read.

“All I know is I want to put a ring on that left hand of yours. Wife goals,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her online photos. She’s often seen sporting revealing outfits such as skimpy bathing suits, sexy tops, and tight workout gear.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney recently showcased her beach body when she wore a pink and white striped bikini top and a matching skirt while soaking up some sun by the swimming pool. To date, that snap has raked in more than 10,000 likes and nearly 100 comments.