Suzy Cortez Flaunts Rock Hard Abs In A Minuscule Pink Bikini On Instagram

Suzy Cortez delighted her 2.3 million Instagram fans with another sizzling snapshot that showed her in a minuscule pink bikini. The update was added to ber feed on Saturday, and it proved to be the perfect weekend treat.

The image captured the model posed off-center while a geotag in the update indicated that she was at Bodytech Iguatemi in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The floors in the space were constructed of shiny, light wood and the area behind Suzy’s back boasted a set of metal beams and a plasma television that was hung from the wall. A few lush, green plants could also be seen in the indoor area.

The Brazilian babe pulled her hair back in a ponytail with one hand and made a peace sign with the opposite as she gazed into the camera with a sultry stare. She wore a black face mask, which covered her nose and mouth while her piercing eyes were well on display. Suzy flaunted her bombshell body in a tiny bikini that left little to the imagination. The top of the suit boasted a one-shoulder design that stretched over her toned arms while the middle had a small cutout that teased a glimpse of cleavage. The suit itself was primarily pink, but it also boasted different hues of white and blue.

She opted for a pair of pink and blue bottoms on her lower-half, and the garment left her muscular legs well on display. The strings from the sides trailed down her shapely thighs, and she wore a black checkered shirt tied around her tiny waist. Also of note were her rock-hard abs, which have become one of her most attractive features.

As of this writing, the photo had only been live on Suzy’s page for a few hours, but it earned the attention of many fans. More than 30,000 Instagrammers double-tapped the post and 260-plus flocked to the comments section to leave praise. Some social media users complimented Suzy’s body while a few more couldn’t find the right words and commented with emoji instead.

“I wanna kiss you sweet. You are divine beauty,” one follower commented alongside a series of flame and heart emoji.

“The brave and the smart one is not afraid. Thanks for wearing a mask by the way,” a second fan chimed in.

“The most beautiufl angel,” a third fan complemented with the addition of a few flames.

Earlier this week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Suzy flaunted her fit physique in another smoking hot ensemble. The NSFW post saw her clad in nothing more than a tiny bra and panties to match.