Arianny Celeste Flaunts Baby Bump In Skintight Mini Dress For Appliance Store Trip

Arianny dressed up to go shopping for a washer, dryer, and television.

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste showed off her wild summer style in a flashy ensemble that looked like it was appropriate for a fun night out on the town. However, in the caption of the Instagram post that she shared on Saturday, she revealed that she was dressed up for a trip to the appliance store.

In fact, the snapshot that she posted was actually taken in front of a row of stacked washers and dryers. The chrome appliances all had round glass doors that reflected the florescent lights inside the store. They didn’t dim Arianny’s pregnancy glow, but they seemed to be a bit much her eyes. She protected her peepers from the brightness by rocking a pair of oversize sunglasses. The chic shades had dark lenses and shiny black frames that appeared to feature a subtle spotted pattern. The design matched the leopard-print mini dress that she wore.

Arianny’s skintight dress hugged her growing baby bump to display it in all its round glory. It also clung to her pert posterior and toned thighs. The garment had spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline that was difficult to see, thanks to the model’s decision to pose in profile. She wore the dress pulled down far enough to reveal the black bra that she had on underneath it.

The mother-to-be, whose due date is at the end of September, opted to wear a pair of shoes that were colorful and comfortable. Her sneakers were aqua blue with thick white midsoles. She completed her look with a black backpack purse that was crafted out of shiny croc-embossed fabric. The shoulder straps were so long that the bottom of the small bag touched her backside.

Arianny expertly posed with her left leg popped forward and her toes pointed, which showcased her muscular calf. She also arched her back and placed her left hand right above her hip. With her other hand, she reached up to touch the right temple of her sunnies. She looked confident and sassy.

In the caption of her post, Arianny revealed that she left the store she was at, Appliances & TV Outlet, with a washer, dryer, and television for her new home. Her shopping trip also helped her score thousands of likes from her Instagram followers, as well as an avalanche of compliments.

“If I looked like you pregnant, I’d be pregnant every 9 months,” read one message.

“Leopards be like… ‘WOW!!! arianny is ROCKIN our print like a BOSS!!!'” quipped another fan.

“Looking stylish while shopping for things to clean your son’s clothes,” wrote a third person.

“You look absolutely beautiful,” gushed yet another admirer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Arianny rocked a different animal print in an Instagram photo that she shared earlier in the week. For that professional shot, she teamed a swimsuit with a pair of snakeskin-print boots.