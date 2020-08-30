NBA Trade Rumors: Bradley Beal-To-Warriors Deal Possible, According To NBA Insider

The Golden State Warriors may have finished the 2019-20 NBA season as one of the worst teams in the Western Conference, but they aren’t expected to rot at the bottom of the league for long. Aside from making sure that their championship core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green will be in perfect shape next year, rumors are circulating that the Warriors are planning to search for their fourth superstar in the 2020 offseason. In the past months, they have already been linked to numerous superstars who are expected to be available on the trade market this fall, including All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards.

With the plethora of trade assets that they currently possess, Tom Haberstroh of NBC Sports believes that the Warriors will be in a strong position to acquire Beal if the Wizards finally consider moving him in the 2020 offseason.

“The Warriors certainly have the package to get the deal done,” Haberstroh said. “But I wonder if the Wizards want to see Brad Beal next to John Wall and potentially Davis Bertans and Thomas Bryant next season.”

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

The Warriors are indeed one of the few teams in the league that could make an interesting offer to the Wizards for Beal. They recently won the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and have Andrew Wiggins’ massive contract for salary-matching purposes. If the Wizards decide to take a different route, Wiggins is still young enough to be part of their rebuilding plans.

Successfully acquiring Beal from the Wizards this fall would undeniably help the Warriors turn things around in the 2020-21 NBA season. With his ability to efficiently shoot the ball from beyond the arc and excel in an off-ball capacity, he would be a perfect fit to the Warriors’ roster. He would not only allow Golden State to form a three-headed monster with Curry and Thompson in their backcourt, but his arrival would also enable them to form a new “Death Lineup,” the strategy that helped them win three championship titles and establish a dynasty.

If Beal meshes well with their core players, the Warriors would undoubtedly become a team to fear in the Western Conference once again. Beal may remain committed with the Wizards, but he will definitely be intrigued by the idea of playing alongside All-Star caliber talents like Curry, Thompson, and Green in Golden State. Compared to the Wizards, joining the Warriors would give him a realistic chance of winning his first championship ring next year.