Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Hourglass Curves In Pink & Orange Bikini

Social media star Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou shared a shot of herself wearing a gorgeous bikini is a stunning tropical setting, and her legions of Instagram followers quickly engaged with her post.

In the photo, the 23-year-old model stood atop wooden planks set at regular intervals in the gravel outdoors. The sky above featured wispy white clouds against stunning blue, and several green palm trees reached up toward the heavens amid the enclosed courtyard. A sizeable green cactus and several other plants dotted the brown landscaping. To Stassie’s left was a gray thatch-roofed structure. She posed with one hand atop her slicked-back brunette hair and the other curved, resting near her shapely hip.

Stassie wore a pink and orange bikini top that showed off a hint of her cleavage, and also revealed her toned shoulders and arms. The suit’s matching bottoms dipped low in front, showcasing her flat tummy and tied high at her waist above both hips. The two-piece, combined with her slightly cross-legged pose, accentuated Stassie’s hourglass figure. She accessorized with sunglasses to protect her eyes from the tropical sunshine, an ankle bracelet, rings, and a bracelet around her wrist. Her toenails and fingernails sported light colored polish.

In mere minutes, the Instagram post racked up more than 125,000 likes on the popular social media platform. Plus, at least 444 of her fans took the time to leave a message with many, including a flame or multiple flames, to indicate that the thought she looked hot in the picture.

“Queen. You look so beautiful, babe! Absolutely perfect perfection. Oh, how I want to be there right beside you. What a fabulous view,” gushed one fan who used an OK hand emoji.

“Gorgeous. Looking sexy as a lady. I just love you, cutie—a whole mood. I love your suit,” a second devotee declared along with several heart-eye smilies.

“Like, is it legal to be so hot, Stassie? Your body is goals. I hope mine looks that way soon,” declared a third Instagrammer who also added various heart and sun emoji.

“So when is your next video coming out on your YouTube channel. You look stunning. Can I come to hang at the crib,” a fourth follower asked.

Stassie regularly keeps her followers engaged on Instagram by sharing sexy photos of herself that offer a glimpse into her life. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showcased her smoking hot body in a royal blue bikini while lounging on a brown and white couch outside.