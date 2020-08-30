‘The Conners’ Star Emma Kenney Stuns In A Cute Gingham Bikini

Emma revealed that she was hanging out at Shanola Hampton's home.

The Conners actress Emma Kenney showed off her cute summer style in a series of Instagram photos that she shared with her 1.5 million followers on Saturday.

Emma, 20, was photographed sunbathing on the edge of a luxurious pool with glittering sapphire-blue water. Two small waterfalls spilled from the sides of a raised hot tub. On the opposite side of the pool, there was a stretch of green grass, a large tree with a swing hanging from it, a white fence, and more trees beyond that.

She wore a bikini constructed out of classic blue-and-white gingham fabric. The checked pattern combined with the swimsuit’s design gave her swimwear a vintage vibe. Her top had an off-the-shoulder silhouette that was ruched above and below the bust. This gave the garment a puffy shape that extended to its short sleeves. Her matching bottoms had a high waist that hit above the navel. High-cut sides elongated her legs, and a small knotted tie on the left side was a fun touch. Using a tag, she identified the designer of her retro two-piece as Montce Swim.

Emma wore her glossy brunette hair down with a deep side part. The ends of her silky tresses had a slight natural wave. In her first photo, she sat on the tan pad of a large outdoor lounger. It was partially covered by a yellow patio umbrella, but Emma had positioned her body where she could soak up some sun. She posed in profile as she leaned back on her hands and bent both knees.

In her second snapshot, Emma was lying back further by resting on her elbows. She tilted her head to the left, closed her eyes, and smiled as a ray of sunlight hit her flawless face. She sat back up for her final picture. She turned her face toward the camera and appeared to laugh as she held her right hand over her chest.

In her accompanying caption, Emma revealed that her photos were taken during a getaway the home of her Shameless costar, Shanola Hampton. Her stunning pics have racked up over 110,000 likes and 600 comments since she initially shared them.

“Yes baby girl! Serve the beautiful!!! So fun!” wrote Shanola in response to her post.

“You are so gorgeous and one hell of an actress,” another message said.

“So freaking beautiful,” a third remark read.

“Absolute goddess. My lord,” gushed a fourth person.

While Emma looked like she was in vacation mode in her Instagram photos, she recently went back to work. As reported by The Inquisitr, production on Season 3 of her ABC sitcom The Conners resumed this month.