Guess Girl Jessica Naz Displays Curvaceous Physique Wearing Thigh-High Stiletto Boots

Jessica Naz shared a series of photos and a reel on Instagram on Saturday evening in which the new Guess model looked gorgeous dressed in a revealing ensemble that left her 485,000 followers wanting more. The recent update received thousands of likes and innumerable compliments in the first few hours after it went live.

Jessica was recently selected as one of Guess’s new campaign models, and her post showed the stunning brunette in front of several larger-than-life images of herself at their shop on Rodeo Drive.

The caption sweetly expressed her appreciation for the coveted position, and she said that she never “in her wildest dreams” imagined shooting for and advertising one of her favorite brands, particularly in one of the most popular shopping districts in the United States.

She wore a tight-fitting classic white t-shirt with cap sleeves and a tiny Guess logo above her breast. The front of the top was knotted in the center just below her bust, revealing her slender waist and enviably toned abdominal muscles. The lines of her bra and her ample assets were visible beneath the almost-sheer fabric.

Jessica’s black mini skirt barely covered her derriere and left a tantalizing amount of bare thigh between the short hem and the top of her provocative footwear. Both sides featured a long set of strings inserted along the seams that created a decorative ruching, which also resulted in raising the hem a few inches. The ends of the bows dangled and grazed the outside of her thighs as she walked.

She wore black boots seemingly made from a sumptuous, rich material that clung to Jessica’s long legs. They covered nearly half of her thighs, and had extremely high stiletto heels in which she moved with astounding grace.

In the first snap, Jessica posed on a landing at the foot of a flight of floating stone steps lined with huge panes of glass. She leaned with one hand on the metal railing behind her and triumphantly threw her other arm high into air above her head.

She balanced on one foot and shifted her hips to one side, creating an alluring curved outline from her open palm all the way down to her upper thigh.

Her left knee was slightly bent and angled across the front of her right leg, and she pointed her toes daintily.

Jessica tipped her head to one side and flashed a huge smile at the camera.