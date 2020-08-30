Kylie Jenner Stuns In A White Crop Top & Leather Jacket

Kylie Jenner is continuing her tour of Paris, showing off her latest haute couture look in front of a Louis Vuitton on her Instagram account. The Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul posed against a wall for the two-photo set, flaunting her fashionable attire for her 192.9 million followers.

Kylie rocked a bright white crop top that amplified her buxom bust. Her toned, tanned, and taut midriff peeked out. She wore a high-neck, black leather jacket over the shirt. The garment sported multiple pockets, buttons, and a belt that looped around her waist. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also sported light-wash denim pants. The waistband of the jeans rode up high on her hips, flaunting her hourglass figure and fit physique. The bottoms featured a slight flare at the bottom, giving the look a vintage, ’90s vibe.

She completed the relaxed ensemble with black platform shoes.

Kylie wore her dark locks parted in the middle, and streaked with chestnut highlights. Her hair tumbled down her back and shoulder in carefree, beachy waves.

As for her jewelry, she accessorized the outfit with multiple rings on her fingers.

In the first image of the series, Kylie leaned against the brick wall, her honey brown eyes looking slightly off-camera. The corners of her mouth turned upwards, a small, close-lipped smile playing on her face. Her arms fell by her sides; one hand rested on her thigh. She bent one leg at the knee.

Her jacket was buttoned up in the second photo, and she accompanied the ensemble with a black face mask.

In the comment section of the post, Kylie’s ardent fans couldn’t wait to laud the reality star for her fashion choices.

“I love the boots,” complimented one fan.

“Stunning babe,” wrote another social media user, punctuating their comment with a starry-eyed emoji.

“You,” simply replied a third person, following up their message with three smiley faces with heart eyes.

“Gorgeous,” gushed a fourth follower, including three heart-eye emoji and a red heart for emphasis.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram slideshow received upwards of 5.4 million likes and garnered more than 20,000 comments from her millions of followers.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Kylie Jenner has been flaunting her style all around the City of Love. She posed in a multi-photo update on her Instagram account, wearing another crop top and pair of jeans. In these images, Kylie arched her back against the railing of a rooftop, showcasing her fit figure.