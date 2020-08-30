Megan Thee Stallion Twerks On Stage In Black Lingerie In First Appearance Since Being Shot

Megan Thee Stallion showed this weekend that a gunshot — or two — won’t keep her down.

The singer took to the stage to perform for the first time since being shot and having bullets surgically removed, and put on quite a show. As Hollywood Life reported, the 25-year-old was performing a virtually produced concert on the streaming platform Tidal, and showed little effects of the gunshot wounds she suffered in an incident earlier this summer.

As the report noted, Megan cut loose while performing the song “Freak Nasty,” twerking on stage while showing off plenty of skin in black embroidered lingerie. Wearing high heels and a pair of long gloves, the rapper showed off moves that Hollywood Life called “seriously impressive.”

Video of the performance was shared on Twitter by Roc Nation. The clip, which includes some NSFW language and racy images, can be seen here. The post attracted some viral attention, racking up thousands of likes and a number of compliments. Many praised Megan for performing in heels and with full dance moves just a few weeks after suffering a significant injury, while others were just happy to see her back on stage again — even if it was virtually.

It had been unclear earlier this summer just how much the gunshot wounds she suffered to both feet would impact her ability to show off her racy moves on stage. The rapper opened up to fans about the incident back in July, saying it left her traumatized but adding that she was grateful to be alive and expected to recover.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night,” she wrote in a post on Instagram. “This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise.”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Megan would later take to Twitter to offer another emotional post about the incident, showing that it continued to have an effect on her.

“Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own,” she tweeted at the time. “It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized.

The viral video from Megan’s performance this weekend seems to have erased any doubt that she would be able to return in full from the injuries.