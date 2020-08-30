Andreane Chamberland Exposes Her Cleavage In A Revealing Top & Tiny Shorts: ‘Summer Vibe’

Canadian hottie Andreane Chamberland went scantily clad in her latest Instagram snap on Saturday. The model flashed her enviable curves while revealing in the caption of the post that she was feeling some summer vibes.

In the stunning shot, Andreane looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a skimpy white shirt that featured short sleeves, which flaunted her toned arms. She opted to go braless underneath the shirt as she showcased her abundant cleavage in the garment.

She rocked matching shorts as well. The bottoms featured a drawstring waistline which fit snugly around her petite waist. The shorts also showed off her curvy hips and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were featured in the pic as well.

She accessorized the style with a chain and pendant around her neck, as well as bracelets on both of her wrists.

Andreane sat on a pink blanket outside. She had one leg pulled in close to her body and the other resting to the side. She placed both of her hands on her legs as she tilted her head to the side with her eyes closed and wore a steamy expression on her face. In the background, a field of colorful flowers could be seen, as well as some green foliage and a sunlit sky.

She wore her blond hair parted down the middle. She styled the long locks in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

Andreane’s 538,000-plus followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 4,800 times within the first 10 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 200 messages.

“A wonderful dream comes true my beautiful goddess,” one follower wrote.

“U get prettier every day!!!” another stated.

“This is an amazing photo. Summer vibes are here,” a third social media user gushed.

“Always beautiful sunshine angel,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to flashing her toned bod in her online photos. She’s often seen posing in skimpy bathing suits, tiny tops, and tight pants.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Andreane recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she rocked a sexy black bikini and a pair of unbuttoned Daisy Dukes as she soaked up some sun by the swimming pool. That upload also proved to be a hit among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 11,000 likes and nearly 300 comments.