Celebrity Trainer Kathryn Freeman Poses In A Crop Top & Skintight Leggings

Celebrity fitness guru Kathryn Freeman stunned her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her latest upload on the platform. On Friday, August 28, Kathryn posed in a teal ensemble that flaunted all of her curves.

Kathryn modeled on a path with a well-manicured lawn behind her. The greenery of the bushes and trees only served to amplify the color of her outfit.

She stood from the side, which only served to further amplify her hourglass figure. She let one arm fall by her side. She bent her other arm at the elbow, her hand holding up a jug of liquid. She looked upwards and to the side, her eyes wandering off-camera. The corners of her mouth turned upwards, a smile playing on her face. Her pearly white teeth shined.

Kathryn’s top plunged below her chest, showing off her buxom bust. The shirt criss-crossed over her midriff, exposing her toned and taut abdomen.

She paired the garment with hip-hugging leggings of a matching hue. The pants amplified her curvaceous derriere, which popped in the picture. They also showcased her muscular legs.

Kathryn wore black, open-toed heels with gold chains that circled around her ankles. She also held a black and gold chained purse in one hand.

Kathryn wore her dark hair pulled back in an updo that rested on the top of her head.

As for her jewelry, Kathryn opted to wear large hoop earrings.

Kathryn’s followers flocked to the comment section of the post in droves, eager to shower the fitness model with compliments and praise.

“Beautiful Queen,” declared one fan, punctuating their message with multiple flame emoji.

“Jaw dropping as always!!” exclaimed another social media user, following up their comment with an “OK” hand symbol.

“No words to describe how incredible you look,” shared a third follower.

“So gorgeous and beautiful bae @kathy_drayton,” gushed a fourth person, including blue hearts, smiley faces with heart-eyes, and two flame emoji for emphasis.

At the time of this writing, Kathryn’s latest post racked up more than 23,000 likes and hit 225 comments.

As The Inquisitr reported, Kathryn Freeman recently shared another upload to her social media platform, this time posing in a skimpy white bikini that showed off her fit figure. In that image, Kathryn posed from the side and rested her hands on her hips, showcasing her sculpted arms. The bathing suit top featured a low-cut neckline that showcased her ample cleavage and buxom bust. Her booty was also on display, due to the high-cut bottoms.