Jessa Duggar’s Boys Received A Sweet Surprise From Their Mail Carrier

Jessa Duggar is usually the one who shares various photos and videos of her kids on her Instagram. However, her husband, Ben Seewald, has also been known to post a few as well. On Saturday, the star of TLC’s Counting On took to his solo account to share a sweet pic of their two boys, Spurgeon, 4, and Henry, 3, enjoying a couple of special gifts that were just given to them by their local mail carrier.

The two boys were looking over their new possessions in the photo. They each had a mail truck in their little hands and they were clearly thrilled by them. Jessa may have been the one to have snapped the photo since she is known for taking most of the pics of her family. Ben called their mail carrier “kind” in his caption and said that they each got their very own truck to play with. Spurgeon looked a little more serious than his little brother. He had just a hint of a grin on his face. He appeared to possibly be showing Henry some detail on the toy.

Henry was looking over at his sibling’s truck, while holding onto his tightly. The little guy had a big smile on his face. Henry wore a a pair of grey knit shorts and a matching grey t-shirt that read “Free Range” on it complete with a rooster on the front. Spurgeon sported khaki shorts and a dark red shirt. The eldest Seewald boy also wore a brown wide-brim hat with a chin cord attached. His cheeks were a little rosy and his curly locks appeared to be a bit wet. The Duggar grandsons were standing in the kitchen as their picture was being taken.

This post prompted many of Jessa and Ben’s Instagram followers to give their support for the USPS, as they stated in the comments. Others were totally enthralled with how cute they were.

“That was so sweet. Those boys are as cute as they can be,” one fan replied.

“My goodness those are adorable,” said another follower.

“Love the curls! They’re so mesmerized by those trucks,” observed a third fan.

Their little sister, Ivy Jane, was having her own fun, most likely while her brothers played with their new toys. As previously detailed by The Inquisitr, the 1-year-old loved being held up by her daddy as she sprayed a fig tree with water from a spray bottle. She seemed to be having a blast as indicated by her sweet giggles.