Joe Biden’s Lead Over Donald Trump Slips After Republican National Convention

Joe Biden held a comfortable 10 point margin over incumbent President Donald Trump prior to the Republican National Convention. But after the RNC aired, Biden’s lead slipped to 6 points, according to a new Morning Consult poll.

According to the poll, which was taken on Friday and released on Saturday, Biden continues to lead with 50 percent support to Trump’s 44 percent. But he was ahead by a much larger spread as of August 23, the day before the RNC began, with a margin of 52-42.

While his lead may be less comfortable than it was nearly a week ago, Biden still has better numbers than Hillary Clinton did in 2016 after the two parties held their respective conventions.

At that time, Clinton led 41-39 in the pre-poll, with her margin shrinking to 40-44. A full 16 percent of respondents said that they hadn’t decided or were voting for someone else.

To reach their results for this latest polling, Morning Consult asked 4,035 individuals which candidate they planned to vote for in the upcoming election. Notably, 7 percent of people said that they had no opinion or planned to vote for someone else, while only 6 percent said the same a week ago.

The results show that Trump is making some headway in narrowing the gap between him and his opponent as the country heads into the final sprint towards the election. However, he still lags dramatically with people of color.

“At the same time, Trump left the convention with a slightly worse standing among voters of color, trailing Biden by 28 points among Hispanic voters (33 percent to 61 percent) and 74 points among Black voters (9 percent to 83 percent),” the outlet reported.

However, other polling shows that Trump’s popularity rose with people of color, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Despite the good news for the current president, the results show that he didn’t get the boost from the conservative confab that Biden did from the Democratic offering.

“Despite some improvement in the head-to-head numbers for Trump, the Republican convention did not improve voters’ perceptions about Trump as the [DNC] did Biden’s. A majority of voters (55 percent) continue to view him unfavorably, while 43 percent view him favorably,” Morning Consult reported.

Still, the numbers show that Biden is losing some of the strong momentum that he enjoyed.

“But the event does appear to have diminished voters’ record-high views of Biden, whose favorability rating fell from,” it wrote.

The RNC featured speeches from Trump and his adult children, along with his wife Melania and several individuals close to the Trump family. They largely attempted to paint Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris as far-left radicals who would allow violence to spread to the suburbs.