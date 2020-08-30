Cheryl Burke Reveals That She Gave Her ‘DWTS’ Partner A ‘Mirrorball Mask’ From Her New Collection

Cheryl also shared photos of Sasha Farber, Leah Remini, and 'DWTS' security officers wearing her stylish face masks.

Professional dancer Cheryl Burke and her celebrity partner still have a ton of work to do if they want to take home the mirrorball trophy on Dancing with the Stars. However, on Saturday, Cheryl revealed that the mystery man she has been paired with already looks like a winner in one of the sparkly face masks from her new collection.

On her Instagram page, the two-time champ shared a series of photos of various people modeling the designs she and the clothing brand Bailey Blue collaborated on. According to the label’s website, her reusable fabric masks are handmade in Los Angeles. They’re all double-lined, and a majority of them are sparkly.

In the first image included in her slideshow, Cheryl snapped a socially-distanced selfie with one of her DWTS costars, fellow pro Sasha Farber, in a parking lot. He was standing outside of her car’s driver-side window, which was rolled up. Sasha rocked a solid black facial covering, while Cheryl’s was constructed out of shimmery iridescent material.

In her next photo, former Dancing with the Stars competitor Leah Remini rocked a glittery black mask. She posed with her mother, Vicki Marshall, who opted for a design that was white with gold streaks. Up next was another parking lot shot of two DWTS security guards masked up in black. Cheryl’s final picture showed her posing next to her celebrity partner, whose face was partially hidden behind her special edition mirrorball mask. The protective accessory was covered with sparkly pink and white sequins. The rest of his face was obscured behind a large disco ball graphic. He and Cheryl were cinside the rehearsal studio, so the picture was possibly taken when they met for the first time.

It response to her post, a number of Cheryl’s fans shared their hopes that her celebrity partner for Season 29 is Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cheryl dropped a few hints about who she’ll be hitting the dance floor with. She said that he has facial hair and some dance experience, and she also divulged that he has a connection to someone who has been on the show before. Many viewers may remember that another BSB member, Nick Carter, came close to winning the mirror ball trophy in 2015.

“You & AJ McLean will rock it & own the dance floor. You got a winner on your hands. Have your phenomenal choreography ready. I hope this is your season to win the elusive, overdue 3rd MBT. Good luck!” wrote one fan in the comments section of Cheryl’s Instagram post.

“Ahhhh I can’t wait for ballroom Mondays!! Welcome back,” read another message.

“We can’t wait to see you KILL it this season queen,” a third person remarked.

Dancing with the Stars will return to ABC on September 14, and the full cast will be announced during Good Morning America on September 2.