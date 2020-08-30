Ozzy Osbourne ‘Nearly Unrecognizable’ In First Public Appearance In Months Amid Parkinson’s Battle

Ozzy Osbourne made his first public appearance in months this week, showing off his newly gray hair and a look that led one outlet to call the legendary rocker “nearly unrecognizable.”

The 71-year-old has been mostly out of the public eye since revealing his Parkinson’s diagnosis in January. As The Daily Mail reported, Osbourne was seen in Los Angeles this week, sitting in the passenger seat of a car while wife Sharon drove. The report noted that Osbourne’s “signature raven locks” had turned gray, and that he looked “nearly unrecognizable” due to the change in appearance.

Aside from the change in hair color, there did not seem to be an obvious deterioration for the rocker. Though he suffers from a central nervous system disorder that causes shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with walking and balance, Osbourne did not appear to have lost any significant weight or suffered obvious decline.

The former Black Sabbath frontman had not been seen in public for months, the report noted, though he did appear along with his family on Celebrity Watch Party in July. Osbourne has reportedly lost mobility amid his battle with Parkinson’s disease, that forced him to cancel the North American leg of his No More Tours II tour due to a neck injury, the report added.

As The Inquisitr noted, Osbourne announced that he was traveling to Switzerland to seek treatment for his health issues. In a statement published by Deadline, he thanked fans for their support and understanding as he was working through the health difficulties. Osbourne said he felt it would be unfair to fans if he started the tour and had to cancel at the last minute, so he offered refunds ahead of time and called it off.

“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a sh*t year,” he said. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks.”

Though his appearance may have changed amid his health struggles, the rocker said he wants to get back to performing as soon as he can.

“You know the time when I will retire? When I can hear them nail a lid on my box,” he said this week, via The Daily Mail. “And then I’ll f*cking do an encore. I’m the Prince of Darkness.”

Osbourne told the British news outlet that he will complete the tour as soon as he is able to leave quarantine.