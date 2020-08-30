Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’: Nina Inches Closer To Finding Her Daughter

General Hospital fans have been waiting for a long time to find out the big mystery on who the daughter of Nina Reeves could be. There are two young ladies currently in the running-the former school teacher whom everyone seems to love, Willow Tait Quartermaine, and the evil Nelle Benson Jerome. Spoilers for the week of August 31 coming from SheKnows Soaps tease that Nina will be getting closer to discovering exactly what happened to the child she thought she had lost years ago.

There have been hints here and there that her child is living in Port Charles and someone that she knows quite well. The biggest hint was the heart necklace that Nina keeps staring at. Nelle is the one who has the other half of the necklace, as seen in the past few months. That has led many to believe that they are mother and daughter. However, there could be a twist coming up in this story line.

Willow was at first thought to be Nina’s. When she was Charlotte’s teacher, Willow clashed with Charlotte’s step-mother and that seemed to be the direction that the writers were heading in. However, the jewelry has certainly changed things. Many viewers think that Nelle somehow stole it from Willow at one time making it appear that she is the one that Nina is looking for.

On Monday, Nina will tell her ex, Valentin Cassadine, that Jax has a lead in tracking down her child. Valentin is the one who had previously paid Sasha to pose as her daughter. That didn’t work out so well for him or for Sasha, but now Jax is on the hunt and it sounds like the jeweler he met with may have discovered where that necklace came from. Will it lead to Nelle somehow?

After seeing Nina comforting Willow last week and staying with her after Wiley was kidnapped by Nelle, General Hospital fans are hoping that those two are the real deal.

Nelle was wearing the half-heart chain around her neck when she fell over the cliff on Friday. There was speculation among fans that someone would find it and put two-and-two together-possibly Carly and Jax. There was even talk that Willow and Nelle could turn out to be twins, but it looks like viewers will have to wait to see what happens next on General Hospital in the coming days to see what develops.

Down the road previews by Soap Central say that there will be a shocking turn of events for Nina that will be hard for her to deal with. Nelle would certainly fit that bill, but Willow would definitely throw Nina for a loop as well.