Devon Windsor Slays In A Bikini Top & Louis Vuitton Sarong

Devon Windsor’s latest Instagram post featured the Victoria’s Secret model sporting a swimsuit top from her swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim. She paired the garment with a haute couture sarong that tied around her waist.

The two-photo post showed Devon modeling the zebra-striped top, which boasted strings that tied around the nape of her neck. The rest of the swimwear, which sported ruffled piping, curved over her chest and around her back. Her toned, tanned, and taut midriff was on display.

Devon wore a brown Louis Vuitton sarong that dipped low on her abdomen, underneath her belly button. The fabric was tied in a knot at one hip. Her sun-kissed legs seemed to stretch on forever.

The model’s blond tresses were pulled back into an updo. As for her jewelry, Devon chose to accessorize with earrings and multiple bracelets on her wrist.

Devon modeled her latest look on a boat at sunset, the water glistening behind her. In the first picture of the series, she stood tall, lifting her arms up over her head. She looked directly at the camera, the hint of a smile playing on her face. The sunlight glinted across her forehead, making her skin glow even more. The sky behind her was a soft pink, the water a sepia brown.

Devon turned to the side in the second image, tilting her chin upwards as she gazed at the lens. Her lips were formed into a straight line. She bent one leg at the knee and clutched the railing of the boat with her hands. In this shot, gray clouds rolled in overhead, above the blue ocean.

The blond bombshell’s 2.1 million Instagram followers loved the photos, and flocked to the comment section of the upload to tell her so.

“Abs!” declared one fan, punctuating their comment with a row of red hearts.

“Gorgeous,” gushed a second social media user, following up their message with multiple heart-eye emoji.

“Amazing,” wrote a third follower, including three “OK” hand symbols.

“Pretty Woman,” shared a fourth person.

At the time of this writing, Devon’s millions of followers hit the “like” button more than 23,000 times. The update received more than 120 comments.

