Jessa Duggar Shares Cute Video Of Daughter Ivy Spraying Down A Fiddle-Leaf Fig Tree

Ivy came up with a toddler-friendly way to use a spray bottle.

Jessa Duggar shared evidence that her 1-year-old daughter is developing quite the green thumb. On Saturday, the Counting On star delighted her fans with an adorable video that showed little Ivy Jane demonstrating how to wet down the leaves of a tree when your hands are too small to properly use a spray bottle.

Jessa, 27, had previously asked her Instagram followers for advice on how to revive her dying fiddle-leaf fig. She then turned saving the large plant into a family affair. Her daughter was tasked with spraying water on it, and Jessa revealed that the tot loves her job so much that she grabs the spray bottle whenever she can gain access to it. She then stands beside the tree in the living room and waits for someone to lift her up so that she can reach the large, waxy leaves.

In the video that Jessa shared, her husband, Ben Seewald, 25, was the one holding their daughter up on one shoulder. Ivy gripped the handle of the spray bottle with one hand, and the other was wrapped around its neck. She laughed delightedly as she used her tiny fingers to push the handle forward. She was clearly working hard to get water to shoot out of the plastic container, and Ben commented on how she was “flexing all her muscles.” He also got a bit of a workout as he carried her around the tree. At one point, he squatted down so that his helper could reach the lower leaves. During the final few squirts, he observed that the little girl was “spraying herself” instead.

When they were all done, Ben guided the happy toddler back toward the bathroom to help her put her favorite toy away.

Jessa’s latest upload has amassed over 23,000 likes and 200 comments since going live on her account. One of her Instagram followers asked her what she did to rescue “Figgy.” In response, she revealed that she repotted the fiddle-leaf fig in fresh soil, used a few cups of peroxide to get rid of “suspected gnat larva,” and took a break from using liquid fertilizer after realizing that she was overdoing it with the soil additive.

“Ivy is a great little helper and beyond adorable!!” read one message from a fan.

“She’s the plant whisperer!” another viewer wrote.

“I bet she loves visiting Jana! Gardening and plant care is so good for kids, such a good bonding experience for the whole family,” read a third remark.

“A future gardener!” declared a fourth person.

In another sweet family video, Jessa’s third-born demonstrated her budding speech skills by saying the word “peekaboo” as she looked at a children’s book.