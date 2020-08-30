Melania Trump Celebrated ‘Driving Liberals Crazy’ With ‘Don’t Care’ Jacket, New Book Claims

Back in 2018, Melania Trump wore a green jacket with the message “I REALLY DON’T CARE DO U?” written in large, white handwritten letters as she headed to visit migrant children being held at the border. According to a new book, the resulting controversy delighted the First Lady, who cheered that she was upsetting people on the left.

At the time, Trump dismissed speculation about the phrase’s intended audience before admitting that the phase was aimed at the “fake news media,” as her husband explained. Now, The Sun reports, her former adviser and friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff says that Trump had intentionally sent the message to rile progressives up.

“I’m driving liberals crazy,” she reportedly said.

Initially, Trump brushed off the talk about the garment, which she wore over white skinny jeans and Adidas sneakers.

“I would prefer that they focus on what I do and my initiatives than what I wear,” she said.

White House spokesperson for the first lady, Stephanie Grisham, told interviewers that the garment was merely a piece of clothing and there was no hidden message in it, as CNN reported.

The president later contradicted that statement with a tweet saying that his wife had decided that she no longer cared what the press said about her and the garment was a statement of such.

Later, as Esquire wrote, she admitted that she wrote the jacked to poke at people on the left but pushed back at the suggestion that she had worn it as a statement for the kids at the border.

“It’s obvious I didn’t wear the jacket for the children. I wore the jacket to go on the plane and off the plane,” she said. “And it was for the people and for the left-wing media who are criticizing me. And I want to show them that I don’t care.”

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Wolkoff’s new book, called Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady, hits bookstores on September 1st and is full of surprising claims about the president’s wife. In addition to reportedly reveling in upsetting the mainstream media, Trump also is said to have expressed that the children in detention were happy that they had their own beds and that their lives were better than in their home countries.

“It’s more than they have in their own country where they sleep on the floor. They are taking care nicely there,” the book claims Trump said, as The Inquisitr reported.