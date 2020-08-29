Candace Cameron Bure’s Son Lev Is Engaged & She ‘Can’t Wait’ To Help Plan The Wedding

The 'Fuller House' star is ready to plan a not-for-TV wedding.

Candace Cameron Bure is excited to help plan her son’s wedding a few months after she tied the knot on TV. The Fuller House star shared the exciting news to her social media pages as she revealed that her 20-year-old son, Lev, is engaged. Lev is Candace’s oldest son with husband Val Bure.

Candace shared several photos to Instagram and Facebook as she revealed that a special ceremony will be in her family’s future.

In the first photo, Lev was down on one knee as he popped the question to his love, Taylor Hutchinson. The bride-to-be looked shocked by the proposal as she appeared to scream with excitement in the snap. The too-cute pair wore coordinating black shirts and white pants in the photos as they gazed into one another’s eyes in another shot.

Another photo featured Lev giving his fiancee a piggyback ride and a final pic showed the lovebirds celebrating as Taylor flashed her diamond ring for the camera.

In the caption to the photos, proud mom Candace told her followers that she is “so excited” for her boy and his future bride. The 44-year-old actress added that she can’t wait for the “wedding planning shenanigans.”

In the comments section to the post, fans and famous friends reacted to the exciting news. While a few followers questioned how old Lev and his fiancee are, most were happy and supportive of their decision to get married.

“YEESSSS!!!!LOVE Congratulations to you all!!! So much fun! May the party planning begin!!!!” one fan wrote.

“Let her wear your dress from Fuller House. Haha,” another wrote to Candace.

The bride-to-be’s mom, Christy, also commented to say that she is excited for Lev to become a part of her family.

“What a blessing he has been. We couldn’t ask for a better man for our daughter to be marrying,” the mother of the bride wrote.

According to a separate post shared by the mom of the bride, seen here, Lev and Taylor have been dating for about a year and a half.

Candace, who was just 20 when she married her husband Val in 1996, should have plenty of fresh wedding planning ideas in her head. Her Fuller House star, DJ Tanner, tied the knot with her high school sweetheart Steve (Scott Weinger ) in a triple ceremony during the recent series finale of the Netflix comedy.

It was just last November that Candace told Us Weekly that all three of her kids were looking for good people to date and possibly marry.

“[They’re] looking for a wife, looking for a husband, and I’m proud of that,” she said of her kids Natasha, 22, Lev, and Maksim, 18.