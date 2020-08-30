‘Sports Illustrated’ Star Josephine Skriver Sizzles In Nude Lingerie, Says She’s ‘Lounging At Home’

Danish model Josephine Skriver sent the pulses of her 6.2 million Instagram followers racing after she posted a double-picture update where she sizzled in nude lingerie. The post comes just weeks after Skriver was named the Sports Illustrated Rookie of the Year for 2020.

In the new Instagram post, Skriver wore a nude bra that closely mirrored the shade of her skin. The bra was a demi cup silhouette, with an underwire detail and medium-thick straps for support. The garment also featured scalloping along the hem and a small bow in the center of the bust. The neckline was very low cut, exposing Skriver’s décolletage.

Skriver paired the bra with panties that matched the top in color. The underwear was a combination of two different fabrics. Most of the garment was appeared to be made from a ribbed cotton material; meanwhile, the bottom hem was comprised of nearly see-through lace. Like the top, the panties also featured a scalloped design around the waistband.

The silhouette was a low-rise style and rested on Skriver’s hips to accentuate her hourglass figure. The model accessorized with gold earrings and a necklace that featured an “evil eye” charm. She styled her honey brown locks into loose waves that cascaded down to her shoulders, and Skriver tugged at a wisp of hair as she posed for the camera.

Skriver positioned herself by crossing her left leg in front of her right leg to accentuate her curves. She wrapped her left arm across her body to highlight her trim torso and looked at the camera with a smoldering glare.

The Sports Illustrated star posed against a white wall. A green plant by the side of the frame offered a pop of color. The geotag was listed as New York. Skriver wrote in the caption that the photos documented what “lounging at home” looked like for a Victoria’s Secret model.

Skriver posted two pictures total. The first shot was in black and white. The second was the exact same photo, only in color.

Fans loved the new update, awarding the post over 166,000 likes and more than 540 comments.

“So beautiful,” raved a fan, emphasizing the sentiment with a red heart.

“Both look amazing but I love the black and white one,” wrote a second.

“Loving the home shoots!!” gushed a third.

“Quarantine is giving us the best VS pictures,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with a heart-eye face emoji.

