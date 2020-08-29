Yaslen Clemente Shows Off Insane Curves In Pink Velour Bikini

Internet sensation Yaslen Clemente sent temperatures soaring on social media after she shared some sultry new photos of herself on Saturday, August 29. The smoke-show took to her Instagram account to post the content for her 2.1 million followers, and it quickly caught the attention of thousands.

The 23-year-old influencer stunned in the two-photo slideshow as she was photographed seemingly indoors, while in front of a marble wall. Yaslen situated herself in the center of each frame and alternated between two sexy poses.

In the first snapshot, she kept her eyes closed, propped her hips out, and caressed her locks with her left hand. In the second image, she tugged on her bottoms, pouted, and stared directly into the camera’s lens.

Her short, highlighted blond hair, which featured dark roots, was parted to the right and fell around her shoulders in loose waves.

Her curves seemed to have stood out most, as she flaunted her famous figure in a revealing bathing suit.

The model wore a light pink bikini top that was made out of velour and featured two straps that tied around her neck and back. The garment’s triangular cups barely contained her assets, revealing a view of cleavage and a great deal of underboob.

She paired the number with matching bottoms that also showcased her figure. The Brazilian-style briefs accentuated her curvy hips and backside, while their high-waisted side-straps drew eyes to her slim core.

Yaslen finished the beachside look off with a pair of lace-up, open-toed, gold high heels.

She wished her fans a good Saturday in the post’s caption. She also revealed that her swimsuit was designed by Pretty Little Thing, an online fast fashion brand.

The slideshow was met with a large amount of approval and support from users, garnering more than 17,000 likes since going live just two hours ago. An additional 209 followers showered the model with compliments on her body, her good looks, and her swimsuit in the comments section.

“You look amazing,” one Instagram user commented, following their praise with a row of heart-eyes emoji.

“You always take really nice pictures and videos. You are really beautiful. Have a great weekend,” a second admirer chimed in.

“Absolutely stunning, omg, a masterpiece,” added a third fan.

“You are so perfect babe,” a fourth individual asserted.

The model has posted a number of sizzling images of herself these past few days.

On August 27, she shared a slideshow of herself working out in form-fitting attire. The content sent fans into a frenzy and amassed more than 40,000 likes, as reported by The Inquisitr.