Russian Model Evgeniya Lvovna Shows Off Her Six Pack, Teases Fans By Asking ‘Hbu?’

Social media star Evgeniya Lvovna wowed her 1.2 million Instagram followers after posting a picture of her washboard abs.

For the occasion, Lvovna wore a sports bra and yoga pant combo. The sports bra was a spaghetti strap style, and the silhouette showed off Lvovna’s collarbone and toned shoulders. The neckline was low and scooped, showing off her décolletage. The color of the garment was a grayish beige hue, which highlighted her glowing skin. The hem of the sports bra ended just below the bust, allowing the model to showcase her toned torso.

Lvovna coupled the top with a pair of yoga pants from trendy label GymShark. The brand appears to be a favorite of the Russian model, as she has posted pictures of herself wearing clothing from the line on previous occasions.

The leggings were a pretty blue color, adding a pop of color to the shot. Dark stitching at the seams offered some contrast to the garment, and the pants featured a darker panel around the lower shin. In addition, a light blue elastic cinched around Lvovna’s waist to emphasize her hourglass figure.

Lvovna completed the outfit with a pair of black socks that she had pulled halfway up her calves. Her shoes were also black, though they were decorated with bright red and orange details. She also wore a silver charm pendant.

She opted to style her long wavy hair into a chunky braid, and she had pulled her hair over her shoulder. A couple of escaped wisps framed her face.

The setting for the picture appeared to be a workout studio. Mirrors lined the walls and a number of punching bags were positioned in the corner.

Lvovna took the picture herself as a mirror selfie and posed by sitting down on the wood floor. She rested her body weight on one hand and leaned back to best show off her midriff. Her two legs were bent to give a relaxed air to the photo, with one knee resting on the ground and the other angled upward.

In her caption, Lvovna poked fun of herself by claiming that her six pack was uneven and needed “braces.” The model also lightly teased her followers by asking about their own ab situation.

Fans loved the latest update, awarding the shot over 15,000 likes and more than 215 comments.

“Goals,” proclaimed one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with a red heart.

“Holy abs batman!” joked a second.

“[You’re] honestly an angel, stop it,” gushed a third.

“Abs are looking rock solid,” raved a fourth, concluding the comment with two fire symbols and a bicep emoji.

Lvovna had previously floored fans after wearing a sultry velvet bodysuit and posing in a leather chair, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.