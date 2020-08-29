Cindy Mello Stuns In Alluring Black & White Bikini Snapshot

Following a brief respite, Brazilian model and influencer Cindy Mello returned to Instagram on Saturday, August 29 by posting a distinctly artful bikini snapshot to her popular feed. The post, which was her first since mid-August, included a black and white photo in which the Victoria’s Secret alum wore a two-piece swimsuit with a flashback feel.

In the post’s caption, Mello lamented the upcoming turning of the season, stating that she was “holding on to summer” for as long as possible. Judging by the fan response to her tight, slender frame in the scanty, but weather-appropriate ensemble in the comment thread, her 1.1 million followers are likely right there with her on staving off the coming of autumn.

“Love this!” stated one enthusiastic admirer. “Such a cute suit.”

“This shot is classic!” exclaimed another in appreciation of the snap’s retro spin.

“Classic tone, Beautiful stylish Bikini,” wrote a third commenter, adding “Digital Perfection.”

“Super classy and stunning,” noted a fourth fan.

In the photo, Mello was captured from straight ahead by the camera, which allowed the majority of her front side — from her head all the way down to her knees — to be visible on the frame. And while the end result was monochromatic in nature, the intricate details of her waifish, compact physique were nevertheless well exhibited in the picture.

As the pic was snapped, Mello stood with her hair wrapped in a towel and her hands tugging at the sides of her bottom. As she did so, she peered downward as if to survey her own body.

Mello’s vintage-style bikini — which bore a check pattern and was tied together in the front on both her top and bottom pieces — suitably conformed to her narrow frame and its various attributes in spite of the fact that it lacked the sleekness common in modern beachwear.

The lower garment covered a significant portion of her midsection, extending from the crest of her thighs to just above her waist. Still, it left enough skin uncovered as to reveal tan lines that had been informed by another bikini bottom. Meanwhile, Mello’s top performed well in obstructing her diminutive, yet perky bustline, but still allowed for a small showing of cleavage.

Mello’s latest Instagram offering picked up where previous updates had left off in terms of response, accruing almost 70,000 likes in just a few hours. Moreover, a myriad of comments similar to those shared above was fired off by her adoring masses.

Mello similarly spoke glowingly of the summer heat in her previous update, which was shared by The Inquisitr 10 days earlier. In that post, she showed killer cleavage in a low-cut yoga top.