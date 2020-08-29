Charly Jordan Flaunts Abs In Tiny Top & Uses ‘Spongebob’ Audio To Suggest That She Has ‘No Buns’

Charly was getting her hair done and sipping on a drink when she lamented her lack of curves.

Charly Jordan showed off her washboard abs in her latest Instagram upload, but she used the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants to suggest that the rest of her incredible figure was less than ideal. Luckily, her 3.3 million followers were quick to assure her that she looks amazing just the way she is.

On Saturday, Charly, 21, shared a new Instagram Reels video for her viewers to enjoy. It was filmed while the model and musician was getting her blond hair highlighted, so her long locks were full of folded-up pieces of foil. She wore a tiny white crop top with flirty lettuce trim around the hem. It also featured a depiction of two shiny red cherries.

Charly teamed the cropped tank with a pair of baggy black sweatpants. She wore the wide elastic waistband pulled down low to better showcase her flat stomach and slender waist. She also had on an open black robe, which was likely meant to keep hair dye from getting on her clothing.

Charly had a wine glass in one hand, and it appeared to contain a small amount of rosé. She was outdoors on a wooden deck shaded by a tree with dense green leaves. The influencer was a short distance away from the camera at the start of the video. She began walking towards it as an audio snippet from the Nickelodeon cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants played. It was a clip of SpongeBob sadly describing how he was creating a salad by deconstructing a burger. Charly mouthed along with the audio as she moved.

“OK, no buns. That’s hip,” the talking yellow sponge said.

When he said the words “no buns,” Charly lifted up one side of her pert posterior.

“No patties, happenin,'” he continued.

Here, Charly reached up and touched her chest.

“Oh yeah, that’s definitely the coolest meal I’ve ever saw,” the sarcastic fry cook said.

As she acted out her own version of the animated scene, Charly trained her facial expression into one that looked a bit glum. Her comedic clip was rewarded with over 22,000 likes in the span of an hour, and her fans also took to the comments section to let her know that they like her “buns” and “patties” just fine.

“You a straight 5 course meal in my opinion,” read one response to her video.

“You can laugh at yourself which is a great tool to have,” another person wrote.

“You’re hot you have nothing to worry about. Since no one’s perfect, technically everyone could look a little better,” a third fan chimed in.

“Perfect in every way,” wrote an admirer who seemed to disagree with the above sentiment.