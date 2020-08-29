Abby Dowse Flaunts Killer Curves In Brown Undergarment Set

Australian beauty Abby Dowse tantalized thousands of fans on social media after she shared a sizzling new snapshot of herself on Saturday, August 29. The beauty took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 2.3 million followers, and it quickly caught the attention of plenty.

The 31-year-old social media influencer glowed as she was photographed indoors, seemingly in her living room as a coffee table and couch was visible behind her.

The sun shone on the model as she struck a pose. She rested her hands on her thighs while she sat on her shins. She also sported a pout while the top half of her face was cropped out of the image, exuding a mysterious, yet sexy vibe.

Her long blond hair looked to be in slight waves as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Her killer curves easily took center stage in the photo as she showcased her famous figure with revealing lingerie.

The model rocked a brown bra that was designed with a ribbed material and two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The undergarment tightly hugged her assets while its tiny cups revealed some cleavage, and just a hint of sideboob.

She teamed the number with matching brown panties. The skimpy bottoms showed off her curvy hips and pert derriere while their high-waisted cut called attention to her toned and slim core.

Abby accessorized the scant look with a number of jewelry pieces that included two necklaces, several bracelets, and two rings.

In the post’s caption, the model shared that her intimates were designed by Lounge Underwear, a clothing company she frequently promotes. She also provided her followers with a discount code for the brand.

The smoking-hot image was met with a large amount of support from users, garnering more than 6,000 likes since going live just a one hour ago. An additional 170 followers also took to the comments section to compliment Abby on her fit physique, her good looks, and her minuscule ensemble.

“Way too beautiful babe, wow,” one Instagram user commented, following their sentence with a series of red heart and fire emoji.

“Your tan Abby, absolutely amazing dear,” a second admirer chimed in.

“You have a spectacular body,” added a third fan.

“That body is from heaven,” a fourth individual asserted.

Abby has taken to Instagram to serve up a number of stunning looks this past week.

Just earlier today, she shared an image of herself in blue lace lingerie that sent fans into a frenzy once more, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post accumulated more than 21,000 likes.