Lady Gaga Stuns In Aqua-Colored Locks, Blue & Gold Nails Ahead Of VMAs

Lady Gaga dazzled her fans with a fresh aesthetic on Friday, posting a sensual, all-blue look to her Instagram feed. The “Born This Way” singer kicked off the weekend with a sizzling selfie, two days before her much-anticipated performance at the MTV VMAs, set to air its virtual event on August 30.

Gaga posted the shot from the chest up, sporting a cream-colored T-shirt displaying a black Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs graphic across the front. Contrasting her top was her newly dyed tresses that were pulled back and up, leaving a few pieces to softly frame her face.

The pop star also featured her long, acrylic nails in the shot, lightly touching her face. The nails were painted a stunning robin’s egg blue with what seemed to be shimmering gold tips.

The “Bad Romance” songstress showed off the look while teasing her upcoming performance with collaborator Ariana Grande, writing how excited she was to take the stage. She and Grande’s “Rain on Me” single quickly became a hit this spring upon its release, helping her Chromatica album become one of the fastest-selling albums of 2020.

The Star is Born actress has seemed to love her fresh tresses lately, posting a series of selfies days before to flaunt the colorful look. She originally debuted the new hair on August 14 on her Instagram, shouting out to her hairdresser for the style they called, “Suzie’s Ocean Blonde.”

Fans also took note of Gaga’s gorgeous photo, with more than 1 million likes and 12,000 comments populating the post. Numerous users flooded the comments section with blue heart emoji to echo Gaga’s style, while many others wrote out their admiration for her edgy beauty.

“So beautiful and talented,” one user commented, adding numerous pink heart and heart eyes emoji.

“You are gorgeous!!” another user gushed.

“Pastel blue dream,” one fan said, sharing their appreciation for Gaga’s blue-themed style.

“SO EXCITED!!” wrote someone working MTV’s VMAs account, gearing up for the upcoming show.

Gaga’s partner in crime, Ariana Grande, took to Twitter on August 18 to announce the duo’s VMAs performance, noting how they’ll be showcasing the hit single live for the show. Each woman racked up nine nominations, including Video of the Year for their “Rain on Me” track, The Inquisitr previously reported.

Gaga was also nominated for Artist of the Year, joining DaBaby, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, and The Weeknd in competition for the award.