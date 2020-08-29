‘Big Brother 22’ Week 4 Spoilers: New HOH Crowned, Puts Two Nominees On The Block

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 22 of Big Brother.

Week 4 of Big Brother All-Stars is in full swing and a new Head of Household (HOH) has been crowned. The HOH competition took place promptly after Thursday night’s eviction which saw Janelle Pierzina booted from the game. The comp continued on past the episode’s hour mark, so viewers did not find out who won and have to wait until Sunday night’s episode for the reveal. Live feeds viewers, on the other hand, know that Enzo Palumbo took home the victory, making him HOH for the first time in the season.

Big Brother Daily reported the victory on their Twitter account, and also quoted a conversation where Tyler Crispen revealed the competition was too close to call at the end and had to be reviewed. Producers had to look frame by frame to see which houseguest won, but who was a close second to Enzo is still unknown.

Fans have noted that this is the fourth male HOH of the season and men are dominating the house. The only woman to win a competition so far in All-Stars is Christmas Abbott, who won the second Safety Suite challenge. All Power of Veto (POV) winners have been men as well.

CBS

Shortly after winning the HOH, most of the conversation in the house surrounded who threw the rouge votes towards Kaysar Ridha, as it was supposed to be a unanimous eviction of Janelle. After those talks died down, Enzo told Cody he and Tyler were the only ones who were 100 percent safe, and anyone could go up this week.

Big Brother Daily revealed on Twitter yesterday that the nominees ended up being Kevin Campbell and Kaysar, with the latter being the primary target. Enzo has also mentioned wanting to possibly backdoor Ian Terry since he is in no alliance with him and finds him dangerous in the game. As the hours ticked by, Enzo seemed more and more onto his own plan of backdooring Ian, and there doesn’t seem to be much pushback from Cody.

Enzo also expressed frustration over Dani Briones throwing everyone under the bus regarding the rouge vote and slightly entertained backdooring her this week as well. If the alliance sticks to the original plan, it should be Kaysar walking out the door though.

On Saturday afternoon, the Veto players were chosen. Along with Enzo, Kaysar, and Kevin… Tyler, Bayleigh Dayton, and David Alexander will be playing for the POV. Tyler has now been picked to play in every Veto challenge and has also been drawn first every time.