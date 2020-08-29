Lydia Farley Rocks A Black T-Shirt Bra Underneath A Mesh Top On Instagram

Barcelona-based model Lydia Farley took to her Instagram page on Saturday, August 29, and wowed her fans with a set of hot pictures.

In the snaps, Lydia rocked a formfitting mesh top that featured long sleeves and embroidered cuffs. She opted for a black t-shirt bra underneath the top which put her enviable cleavage and taut stomach on full display.

Lydia teamed the top with a pair of black jeans which perfectly accentuated her toned legs.

She wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulder and back. In terms of accessories, the model opted for a pair of silver hoop earrings and a delicate pendant. She also retained the sexy barbell in her navel.

According to the geotag, the snaps were captured outside the Boca Grande Restaurant in Barcelona. The shoot took place during the day. Black railings and some plants could also be seen in the background.

Lydia shared three snapshots from the photoshoot. In the first pic, she stood with her legs spread apart. She kept a hand on her waist, looked at the camera, and flashed a soft smile. In the second image, she slightly tilted her body and puckered her lips. In the third photograph, the 25-year-old model rubbed her knuckles together and gazed straight at the lens.

Per the tag in her post, her bra was from the luxury lingerie and nightwear brand, La Perla.

Within three hours, the picture garnered more than 25,000 likes. Besides, Lydia’s fans flocked to the comments section and shared close to 750 messages in which they praised her amazing figure, beautiful looks, and sexy sense of style.

“Imagine walking on the streets and see a goddess like you. That could be a blessed moment!” one of her fans commented.

“Omg, why I don’t see angels like you in Germany? You look simply amazing, Lydia,” another user chimed in.

“Wow, I love this shirt, babe. You are so gorgeous and sexy!” a third admirer wrote.

“Pretty, expressive eyes and a lovely smile. This color looks great on you. Keep on smiling and shining,” a fourth follower remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “perfect,” “what a babe,” and “queen,” to express their adoration for Lydia.

Many other models and influencers, including Francesca Farago, Metisha Schaefer, and Notorious G, also liked and commented on the post to show appreciation and support.

On August 23, Lydia added another steamy photograph in which she rocked a revealing pink swimsuit. In the caption, she informed users that she was getting ready to go to Ibiza.