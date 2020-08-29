Chloe Saxon Rocks A Dazzling Bikini & Thigh-High Boots While Posing On A Motorcycle

Voluptuous model Chloe Saxon went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram pic on Saturday afternoon. She showed off some skin while serving up a steamy look for the camera.

In the stunning shot, Chloe looked smoking hot as she rocked a sparkling silver bikini top with thin spaghetti straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also included a low cut that flashed her abundant cleavage.

She also sported pink bikini bottoms that were cut high on her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her tiny waist while accentuating her long, lean legs. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and killer abs in the shot.

She accessorized the style with a diamond choker around her neck, a bracelet on her wrist, and dangling earrings. She opted for thigh-high metallic silver boots as well.

Chloe posed on a motorcycle for the pic. She arched her back as she laid back against the vehicle. She placed one hand on her hip and the other in her hair as she tiled her head upwards and closed her eyes. She also raised one leg while sporting a sultry expression on her face.

She wore her dark hair pushed off of her face. The long locks were styled in loose strands that fell behind her.

Chloe’s 827,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 5,100 times within the first four hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 100 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Each photo you post is more beautiful and stunning than the next,” one follower stated.

“Girl yesss! This is my fav one yet,” declared another.

“You are so stunning and beautiful,” a third comment read.

“Surely you are the most beautiful women alive, the most that I’ve seen,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model has become known for rocking racy looks for her online uploads when she poses in skimpy bathing suits, tight dresses, teeny tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she left little to the imagination in a neon thong string bikini while she soaked up some sun as she lounged by the swimming pool. Her fans also went wild for that snap. To date, the post has reeled in more than 18,000 likes and over 300 comments.