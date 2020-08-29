Monday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria Defies Her Orders

The Monday, August 31, The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Adam struggles to come to terms with his dark past while Rey worries about Sharon’s involvement. Elsewhere, Victor hopes he can stop Victoria from revealing the truth.

Adam (Mark Grossman) spirals, according to SheKnows Soaps. He just learned a horrific part of his passed that he’d kept hidden from himself, and it is a massive struggle for Adam to come to terms with what he did to A.J. as a pre-teen in Kansas. To make things even worse, now Adam remembers the aftermath of killing A.J. while defending his mother. Looking at things rationally, Adam was likely justified in his actions, but that doesn’t make facing reality any easier for him. What worries him most is Adam feels perhaps he’s just a bad person. After all, he’s gone on to hurt many more people since A.J., and at times, he doesn’t even seem to have any remorse for his bad behavior. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) tries to support her fiance, but at this point, nothing she says is constructive for him. It truly is a job for a professional, but Sharon (Sharon Case) may not be the best option.

Francis Specker / CBS

Speaking of Sharon, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) cautions her. He isn’t thrilled that she followed Adam to Kansas, and he is even more suspicious that the location was the scene of a crime. He worries that Sharon is way in over her head with things, especially since she needs to focus on herself and to fight breast cancer. This whole disaster with Adam is a lot of added stress. Sharon is none too pleased when she realizes that Rey may be trying to use her knowledge of whatever went on with Adam all those decades ago to try to dig up dirt on him.

Finally, Victor (Eric Braeden) sets out to clear the air with Victoria (Amelia Heinle). He still holds out hope that he can coax his daughter into keeping the truth of the big Newman family secret to herself. Of course, Victoria has made it clear that she’s through doing Victor’s bidding. She made massive changes at Newman Enterprises, and she is not about to let her daddy and youngest brother off the hook when it comes to a serious crime. At this point, Victoria wants to ensure her legacy at the family company, and she believes the only way to do that is to bury her competition. Revealing everything about Adam’s dirty past and Victor’s role in the cover-up is an excellent way to do that as far as Vicky is concerned.