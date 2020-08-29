Sara Underwood Slays In Pink Lingerie While Striking A Funny Pose With A Yoda Coffee Mug

Sara revealed how she was pampering her skin as she sipped on coffee in her underwear.

Sara Underwood gave her sexy lingerie a Star Wars makeover in her latest Instagram update. On Saturday, the former Playboy Playmate of the Year took to Instagram to share two new modeling pics with her 9 million followers. Both of the images both had a funny twist.

In the caption of her post, Sara revealed that she was wearing a matching lingerie set from the online retailer Fashion Nova. Her bra and panties were pale pink, and they featured a pretty rose pattern with a vintage vibe. Her bra had a sweetheart neckline and underwire that boosted her ample cleavage up, displaying it to its best advantage. The garment was trimmed with delicate white lace. The model’s underwear featured the same frilly trim around the waist, which fell a few inches below the navel. Her bottoms also boasted high-cut sides that elongated her shapely legs. She completed her comfy ensemble with a rose-colored sweater cardigan that had a loose fit and wide cuffed sleeves. The front of the garment was open to show off her undergarments.

Sara was photographed relaxing inside one of the tiny artisan cabins constructed by her partner, Jacob Witzling. His legs and socked feet were visible resting on a wooden coffee table in the foreground of the shot, so he likely snapped the picture. Sara also had on a pair of socks, and a fluffy red towel was wrapped around her head.

The model looked cozy as she sat on a small blue sofa with her adorable rescue dog, Homer. Her feet were up on the seat, and the small tan canine was snoozing next to them. As her photo was taken, Sara held a large ceramic coffee mug up in front of her face. It was shaped like the head of Star Wars Jedi Master Yoda. The green alien’s big bat-like ears formed the cup’s two handles. However, Sara only held one of them. With her free hand, she threw up a peace sign.

In her follow-up photo, Sara had moved the mug to the side to reveal that her own face was almost as green as Yoda’s. She puckered her plump lips and closed her eyes as she showed off the clay mask she was using to pamper her skin. Her creative photos were met with an outpouring of enthusiasm from her Instagram followers, who have liked them over 35,000 times since they were initially shared.

“Looks like a great way to start the day…..or continue all day,” read one response to her post.

“The force is strong with this one,” a second fan chimed in.

“Ahh, so that’s what’s under his cloak.. I always knew,” quipped a third person.

“Love this! You look absolutely amazing!! Wish that was me sitting with you,” a fourth admirer added.