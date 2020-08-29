Allie Auton Flaunts Her Petite Frame In A Sheer Black Corset Top & Tight Pants

Australian Stunner Allie Auton returned to her Instagram account on Saturday. The model showed off her petite figure as she declared that her life is good in the caption of the post.

In the stunning snap, Allie looked smoking hot as she rocked a sexy black corset top. The shirt boasted a plunging neckline that flashed her abundant cleavage. It also included thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders and a sheer midsecton to flaunt her flat tummy and toned abs.

She sported a pair of skintight matching pants that hugged her curvy hips and long, lean legs. The bottoms also wrapped tightly around her tiny waist. She accessorized her style with a pair of gold hoop earrings and some open-toed heels on her feet.

Allie posed on a set of steps. She pushed her hip out and placed one hand on the railing next to her. Her other hand grabbed at the ends of her hair and tilted her head to the side slightly while wearing a flirty smirk on her face.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. She had the platinum locks styled in sleek, straight strands that tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Allie has accumulated more than 572,000 followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans wasted no time sharing their love for the snap by clicking the like button more than 12,000 times within the first 13 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her supporters also hit up the comments section with over 140 messages for the model during that time.

“Pure beauty and style I love it,” one follower gushed.

“Those eyes though,” declared another.

“You are an absolute stunner,” a third social media user wrote.

“I love everything about this outfit. You look gorgeous in anything you wear, but this really suits you and your stunning curves. You are like a sweet angel,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s fans have grown used to seeing her rock skimpy ensembles in her online posts. She’s often photographed sporting sexy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, teeny tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Allie recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for a daring black bikini that included just one strap as she soaked up some sun while lounging by the pool. That pic also proved to be a popular one among her admirers. It’s reeled in more than 21,000 likes and over 200 comments to date.