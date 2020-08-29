Natalie Roser Slays In A Sexy Snakeskin-Print Swimsuit

Blond beauty Natalie Roser stunned her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling snap in which she rocked a snakeskin-print swimsuit. The picture was taken while Natalie was outdoors, and she sat amongst several large trees. Dried palm fronds were visible in the background, hanging down from all different heights, giving the space a tropical feel.

Natalie tagged several individuals in the picture itself, making sure to acknowledge the talented glam squad behind her look, from the stylist to the photographer.

For the photo, she wore a one-piece bathing suit crafted from a neutral snakeskin-print fabric. The look had a relatively high neckline, although Natalie’s blond locks obscured some of the top of the piece. The swimsuit clung to her toned curves, nipping in at her slim waist before stretching over her flat stomach. Her legs were on display in the outfit as well, although her seated position meant that she perched with her legs bent, so not all of her sculpted stems were visible in the shot.

Natalie kept the look simple, adding two stunning bracelets on one wrist, which she positioned so that the jewelry was clearly visible. She wore no other accessories and she gazed off into the distance with her lips slightly parted.

Natalie was barefoot in the shot, her feet slightly pointed as she posed for the snap. The sun appeared to be shining through the foliage in the area she was sitting, casting a gorgeous golden glow over some of the grass around her.

Her blond locks were parted in the middle and styled in tousled waves that framed her face and cascaded down her chest. She rested one hand on the ground next to her while her other was positioned on her thigh, and the swimsuit looked stunning on her fit figure.

She paired the image with a cheeky caption, and her followers couldn’t get enough of the update. The post received over 9,900 likes within 21 hours, as well as 137 comments from her eager audience.

“Tarzan hit the jackpot!” one fan joked, referencing the caption she included with the post.

“Absolute babe,” another remarked, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“You look gorgeous Natalie,” a third fan commented.

“True beauty lies in wildness, not in civilization,” yet another follower added, including two praise hands emoji in his comment.

