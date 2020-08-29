‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Sizzles In Tight And Tiny Yoga Shorts

Social media star Paige Spiranac — who first rose to fame as the “OG Insta Golf Girl” — stunned her 2.8 million Instagram followers in a new upload where she flaunted her toned torso in a pair of tiny yoga shorts.

Spiranac posted the image to her Instagram story. In the photo, she wore a tawny brown sports bra. The neckline was a low and scooped style, allowing fans to get a generous view of her décolletage. The fabric was a skintight material that clung to her curves. The sports bra cinched just below the bust so that her trim torso was on full display.

Spiranac coupled the top with a pair of flattering yoga shorts. The fabric was very tight in order to accentuate her curves, just like the sports bra. The bottoms were a high-waisted style which served to emphasize Spiranac’s hourglass figure. The band revealed that the brand of the garment was Nike. The shorts were black, and the shade highlighted Spiranac’s sun-kissed skin. The hemline was very short and ended at the upper thigh to showcase Spiranac’s long and lean legs. A white Nike logo decorated the bottom corner of the garment.

The athlete styled her blond locks into beachy waves and a deep side part. Her hair cascaded down to just past her shoulders, and Spiranac added a sultry aesthetic by toying with a stray lock.

The model opted for a mismatched manicure which added a small pop of color to the shot. One fingernail was a summery pink color while another was a sunny yellow.

Spiranac snapped the picture herself by taking a mirror selfie with her phone. Her iPhone case was mostly clear, though white flowers dotted the accessory. The selfie pose obscured a majority of her face, exposing only the corner of her eye and her right cheek.

The Instagram star positioned herself by crossing one leg in front of the other to further emphasize her curves. The setting for the shot looked to be a bathroom, as a vanity and sink was visible in the backdrop.

The new upload comes as the pro golfer has posted a number of updates documenting her fitness-related activities. For example, she recently took up tennis and documented the enterprise with a photo where she modeled a red crop top and skirt on the tennis court.

She also has continued to play golf throughout the summer, recently wowing fans by wearing a white dress on the course, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.