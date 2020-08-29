Kara Del Toro Sizzles In A Figure-Hugging Knit Set

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro thrilled her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a tantalizing triple update in which she rocked a figure-hugging knit two-piece set. The pictures were taken outdoors, and Kara stood in an entry area with a door visible behind her. The space was decorated in dusty rose and charcoal tones, providing the perfect backdrop for Kara’s neutral look.

The ensemble she wore was from the brand boohoo, and Kara made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. In the first image, she faced away from the camera and glanced over her shoulder, lips slightly parted in a sultry expression.

The beige ribbed knit fabric clung to her curvaceous figure. She rocked a long-sleeved look paired with a miniskirt that left little to the imagination. The skirt stretched over her pert posterior before ending a few inches below it, leaving her toned thighs on full display.

Her long locks were pulled up in a bun atop her head, and she kept the accessories simple. She had a bag slung over her shoulder as she flaunted her physique for the camera.

She spun around for the second shot, showing off the front of the ensemble. The top Kara wore was a cardigan with a column of black buttons down the front. She had the top one unbuttoned, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and the very bottom one was undone as well, giving her fans a peek at her toned stomach. She had the sleeves rolled up, which provided the ensemble with a bit more of a casual vibe.

The bottoms also had button details going up the front. Kara added two necklaces to accessorize, including a choker-length chain necklace as well as a slightly longer piece with a delicate chain and pendant detail.

For the third and final snap, Kara posed with one hand on her waist as she gazed off into the distance. Her followers loved the steamy update, and the post received over 12,900 likes within one hour. It also racked up 150 comments from her fans within the same time span.

“Love this look,” one fan wrote simply.

“You are a wonder of nature,” another follower remarked.

“Goddess,” a third fan commented, followed by a collection of emoji.

“This is everything,” yet another follower added, including a heart emoji in her comment.

Several days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara shared a short video clip in which she rocked several different ensembles. All of the outfits she wore showcased her curvaceous figure, and her followers couldn’t get enough, hitting the like button over 16,000 times within the first hour of the post going live.