Lyna Perez Lets It All Hang Out In A Revealing Blue Bikini

Busty Bombshell Lyna Perez went scantily clad in her most recent Instagram pic on Saturday afternoon. The model let it all hang out as she revealed in the caption of the post that it’s hard to hurt her feelings.

In the sexy snap, Lyna looked hotter than ever as she rocked a bold blue bikini. The bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and showcased her long, lean legs.

The teeny top featured thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also included a low cut neckline that expose her massive cleavage. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the look with a pair of hoop earrings.

Lyna posed with her hip pushed out and both of her hands tugging at her bikini bottoms. She arched her back and looked away from the camera with a steamy expression on her face. She sat on the edge of concrete water featured as a large window and some green foliage could be seen behind her.

She wore her brown hair pulled halfway up off of her forehead. She styled the long locks in sexy curls that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

Lyna has amassed more than 5.3 million followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans immediately began to show their love for the pic by clicking the like button more than 64,000 times within the two hours after it was published to her feed. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave over 2,300 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Caption on point also your hair is so long,” one follower gushed.

“You’re so perfect,” another wrote.

“Wow dear u r hot today,” a third comment read.

“That bathing suit is out of this world. You are too gorgeous. It hurts to look at you. Wow just stunning as usual Lyna,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model is no stranger to showing her enviable curves for the camera. She’s often photographed rocking barely there ensembles such as skimpy bathing suits, teeny tops, and tight workout gear.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lyna recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she sizzled in a racy white dress with a daring thigh-high slit that also exposed her bare booty underneath. That upload also proved to be popular among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 135,000 likes and over 2,600 comments.