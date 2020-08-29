Claudia Tihan Flaunts Curves In Skintight Mini Dress

Claudia Tihan took to her Instagram page on Saturday, August 29, to upload a new update. The French-Canadian model decided to slip into a skintight mini dress that put all of her curves on display.

For the brand-new photo, Claudia was photographed indoors, standing against long, white curtains. She stood with her legs crossed, leaning on a leather chair, using her right hand as support. The stance made her hip look like it was popped to the side. She tilted her head, looking straight into the camera with a nonchalant expression on her face. The shadows of the nearby windows were evident in the background, with sunlight peeking through the glass part.

Claudia rocked a yellow mini dress, which perfectly showcased her enviable curves. The daring outfit was made of satin, and it featured ruched sides. It hugged her body like a glove, accentuating her hourglass figure. The thin straps that clung to her shoulders provided support for the piece, and the sleeveless design highlighted her toned arms.

The plunging neckline exposed a generous amount of her decolletage, but the snug fit of the clothing pushed her breasts up — making her cleavage look prominent. From what was visible, the bombshell was braless underneath the dress. Her buxom curves, however, were securely covered by the fully-lined cups. Notably, the length of the garment was pretty short, which helped showcase her lean thighs in the shot.

Claudia sported several accessories, including a choker-type necklace and a pair of dainty earrings. She wore her brunette hair in a center part and left its long strands hanging down her back.

In the caption, Claudia wrote something about her recent clothing choices. She also mentioned that her sexy outfit was from Oh Polly. The babe tagged the brand in both the post and the picture.

Many of her avid admirers were quick to react to her latest jaw-dropping post. In less than 24 hours of going live on social media, the share received over 35,800 likes and more than 70 comments. Online supporters flocked to the comments section to leave compliments, while others were short on words, opting to chime in with a string emoji instead.

“I have said it before, but those tan lines just work for me! You are undeniably gorgeous. You have a beautiful face and body,” one of her fans wrote.

“In all honesty, all colors look good on you. These light-colored outfits also complement your bronzed skin,” gushed another admirer.

“You look heavenly. You have the best life. Though I miss your travel pics, it doesn’t matter. What I want is to see you,” a third follower added.