Jesse Metcalfe Confirms He’s On ‘Dancing with The Stars,’ Anne Heche & Vernon Davis Also Cast For Season 29

Dancing with the Stars has cast three more celebrities for Season 29, including actor Jesse Metcalfe.

ABC has not officially announced the cast for the new cycle of the celebrity ballroom competition, but the 41-year -old actor confirmed the news on his Instagram story after an article about his casting was posted online.

“Guess the cat’s out of the bag,” he wrote in a caption to the article.

Metcalfe is best known for his TV roles on Desperate Housewives and the Dallas reboot. he also recently ended a decade-long relationship with actress and producer Cara Santana. Interestingly, his most recent film role was in the movie Hard Kill with Bruce Willis, whose daughter, Rumer, won the Dancing With the Stars in 2015.

Earlier this year, Metcalfe reflected on his career and admitted he was looking to recharge his resume in the entertainment industry.

“I’m definitely hopeful for my second act, much like, maybe, John Travolta in Pulp Fiction — for the right role in the right project that is going to reinvigorate my career and bring more quality roles to me,” he told Variety. “I’m interested in so many different things. I want to produce. I want to direct. I want to play music. I want to do it all.”

In addition to Metcalfe, actress Anne Heche, and former NFL tight end Vernon Davis have reportedly been cast for DWTS, according to Us Weekly.

Heche, 51, is best known for the films Donnie Brasco and the Psycho remake, as well as the and the TV series Men in Trees, and more recently, Chicago P.D. In the 1990s, she made headlines for her romance with Ellen DeGeneres.

Both Metcalfe and Heche are also soap opera veterans. Metcalfe played Miguel on Passions, while Heche had a long run on Another World from 1997 to 1992.

Davis doesn’t have an acting resume, but the 36-year-old played with the San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos and has a Super Bowl ring from the championship game in 2015. Athletes, especially football players, typically do well on the show, so Davis could have an edge in the run for the mirrorball trophy.

In addition to the newly teased celebs, Backstreet Boys alum AJ McLean has confirmed he will compete on the upcoming season of DWTS, and there have been rumors that Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and The Tiger King’s Carole Baskin are in serious talks to join the show.

Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe was the first star announced for Dancing with the Stars, which will be hosted by new executive producer Tyra Banks when it returns to ABC on September 14.