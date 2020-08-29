Cindy Prado Showcases Amazing Curves In Skimpy Bikini

American bombshell Cindy Prado sent thousands of fans’ hearts racing on social media after she posted some sizzling new photos of herself on Saturday, August 29. The Elite Miami fashion model shared the update with her 1.5 million followers on Instagram and it quickly caught the attention of many.

The 27-year-old radiated in the six-photo slideshow as she was photographed at the beach. Cindy positioned herself in the center of each frame and switched between a number of sultry poses. She wore a pout in some of the images, and a smile in others, exuding both unbothered, and happy vibes. She also directed her gaze towards the camera’s lens in most of the photos.

Her long, highlighted blond hair, which featured dark roots, cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in loose waves.

Her flawless figure seemed to stand out most in the series as she flaunted her curves in a revealing and chic swimsuit.

The model rocked a white bikini top that featured a floral print and two straps that tied around her neck and back. The garment’s triangular cups struggled to contain her assets, revealing a view of cleavage.

She teamed the piece with matching bottoms that also flaunted her figure. The skimpy, high-cut briefs accentuated her curvy hips, and their high-waisted design drew attention to her slim core.

Cindy finished the beachside look off with a pair of dark sunglasses and a straw woven handbag. She further accessorized with some gold jewelry, including two necklaces, a pair earrings, a large ring, and a bracelet.

The model specified in the post’s geotag that she was photographed in Miami Beach. She also shared in the post’s caption that her swimsuit was designed by Glassons, a fast fashion brand based in Sydney, Australia.

The slideshow was met with a large amount of enthusiasm and support from users, amassing more than 7,000 likes since going live just 20 minutes ago. An additional 121 followers took to the comments section to shower the beauty with compliments on her body, her beauty, and her swimsuit.

“This bikini on you,” one Instagram user commented.

“You are really beautiful, I wish you a happy life,” a second admirer chimed in.

“So incredible and stunning, what a beauty,” added a third fan.

“You are so perfect, it’s unreal,” a fourth individual asserted, following their kind words with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

The model has taken to social media to share a great deal of smoking-hot content this past week.

Just yesterday, she sent temperatures soaring after she posted numerous photos of herself in a skimpy black top and matching shorts, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post received more than 30,000 likes, proving to be a hit with fans.