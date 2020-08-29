Bri Teresi Shows A Whole Lot Of Sideboob While Sprawling Atop A Table

Guess girl Bri Teresi’s ongoing collaboration with Dreamstate Photos continues to produce stunning captures of her sensual, statuesque frame for sharing on her burgeoning Instagram feed. On Saturday, August 29, the model and social media influencer uploaded a particularly spicy pic in which she appeared sprawled out on top of a table while sporting an ultra-skimpy bikini.

The camera’s angle, the lighting scheme of the shot and Teresi’s scant attire made for a visually stimulating presentation. Although the 25-year-old regularly posts revealing snapshots on the platform, those elements combined with the ample showing of sideboob in the photo made it a big hit with her followers, enabling it to notch its first 1,000 likes in a matter of minutes.

In the accompanying caption, Teresi said she would be in the sprawled-out position “all day.” If the replies in the post’s comment thread were any indication, her fans were completely fine with her holding the pose.

“@briteresi You’re so beautiful!” wrote one user, along with a cornucopia of emoji.

“Absolute Stunner,” proclaimed a second admirer.

“Surely you are the most beautiful [woman] alive,” added another. “The most that I’ve seen.”

“You look absolutely amazing!” exclaimed yet another smitten commenter.

With the background almost completely in shadow, Teresi was spotlighted in the picture as it was snapped. The contrasting light and dark allowed Teresi’s slender, yet shapely figure to really stand out on the frame.

The FHM alum arched her back slightly in the snap, while her shoulders, upper back and taut backside bore the weight of her frame on the table. Meanwhile, she rested one foot on the top of a chair in a marginally elevated position while the opposite leg was raised even further as she bent it at the knee. The result was the clear and pleasing emphasis of her distinctly leggy lower half.

At her waist, one of the gold chained straps of her bikini bottom was the only visible piece of the garment. It made for a scintillating adornment of her narrow midsection, just below her prominent ribcage. Further up her body, the thin gold strap of her top, which connected to a crimson-hued breast cup, was visible on the near side.

Even as the NSFW area of her left breast was covered, its full shape and curvature was clearly evidenced in the photo. While it undoubtedly lent to the sultry nature of the shot, so too did her seductive expression as she turned to the side to face the camera and ran both hands through her wavy, blond locks.

