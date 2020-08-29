Demi Rose Puts On A Busty Show In A Yellow Bikini & Skintight Jeans

Curvaceous model Demi Rose returned to her Instagram account on Saturday afternoon to share yet another set of revealing photos of herself to her Instagram account. The model told her fans that she’s getting better and not bitter in the caption of the post.

In the sexy snaps, Demi looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a skimpy yellow snakeskin-print bikini. The top featured thin spaghetti straps that flashed her muscled arms and shoulders. The garment also boasted a low cut that exposed her massive cleavage.

She also sported the matching bikini bottoms, which tied around her curvy hips and fit snugly on her petite waist. She covered the bottoms with a pair of unzipped jeans. The skintight denim clung tightly to her hips and long, lean legs. Fans got a peek at her flat tummy and impressive abs as well.

She accessorized the style with multiple chains around her neck and rings on her fingers.

In the first snap, Demi stood with one leg in front of the other and her hip pushed out. She tilted her head to the side with a sultry expression on her face and tugged at her top. In the second shot, she posed with her backside towards the camera and her arms resting near her waist as she looked over her shoulder.

In the background, a bright blue sky and some green trees could be seen. She geotagged her location as Ibiza, Spain.

She wore her dark hair parted in the center. She styled the long locks in two tight braids that fell down her back and over her shoulders.

Demi’s over 14.3 million followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 90,000 likes within the first 30 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 770 messages.

“Can I have your body?” one follower wrote.

“My goodness what a goddess,” remarked another.

“Amazing picture honey,” a third social media user gushed.

“Hot woman,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t seem to mind showing off her hourglass curves in a racy outfits. She’s often seen rocking skimpy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and tight dresses in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi most recently thrilled her fans when she posed in a revealing black thong bodysuit that accentuated her famous booty. That post also proved to be a popular one. To date, it’s racked up more than 450,000 likes and over 3,500 comments.