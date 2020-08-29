Gabrielle Caunesil Pozzoli Shows Off Amazing Figure In Powder Blue Bikini

French beauty Gabrielle Caunesil Pozzoli stunned fans on social media after she shared a gorgeous new bikini-clad snapshot of herself on Saturday, August 29. She posted the content to her Instagram account for her 1 million followers, and it quickly demanded a lot of attention.

The 27-year-old internet sensation — who is mostly known for being a fashion model — was photographed outdoors, seemingly at a beach, as large rocks filled the background behind her. Gabrielle sat on a lounge chair that was covered in a purple Louis Vuitton towel. She held a book and smiled slightly as she directed her soft gaze straight toward the camera’s lens, emitting a sweet and relaxed energy.

Her long brunette hair cascaded down her back in natural-looking waves.

Her enviable figure seemed to dominate the image as she flaunted her curves in a revealing swimsuit.

The model sported a powder blue bikini top that featured cap sleeves. The garment hugged her assets, while its plunging neckline revealed a view of cleavage.

She teamed the top with matching bottoms that also showcased her figure. The briefs highlighted her curvy hips, and their high-waisted design also called attention to her chiseled midriff.

Gabrielle likely wore the blue and white striped button-up that she sat on as a cover-up. A straw picnic basket was also visible on the lounge chair next to hers.

The image was met with a great deal of support and approval from fans, amassing more than 42,000 likes since going live just a few hours ago. An additional 191 followers headed to the comments section to compliment her on her physique, good looks, and chic bathing suit.

“Love these colors on you, what are you reading,” one Instagram user inquired.

“You are the human version of paradise, Gabrielle,” a second admirer chimed in, making a reference to the model’s caption.

One poetic fan wrote a comment in French, which — according to Google Translate — compared Gabrielle to an angel in paradise.

“Sublime Gabrielle, you seem so peaceful,” a fourth individual asserted, following their words with a string of blue heart emoji.

The stunner has taken to social media to share a number of stunning updates of herself this summer.

