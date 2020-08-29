Kelly Gale Peels Fruit In Black Bikini For ‘One Of The Most Special Shoots’ Of Her Career

Kelly revealed that she's been modeling for 13 years.

Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale teased that her fans will soon see some incredible images when she shared a sneak peek at her latest shoot with photographer Cameron Hammond on Saturday. She tantalized her 1.4 million followers by posing in a bikini as she prepared a healthy treat to eat.

In her caption, Kelly, 25, revealed that she has been modeling for 13 years, but she described her most recent work as “one of the most special shoots” of her successful career. She oozed sex appeal in a solid black bikini. Her top had adjustable spaghetti straps and a V-neck that plunged down to show off her flawless decolletage. She was also leaning forward to better display her ample cleavage. Her arms were positioned inward and in front of her, and this pushed her breasts closer together.

Kelly rocked a pair of matching briefs with a mid-rise waist and high-cut leg openings. A tiny bow decorated the center front of the bottoms’ waistband. Her bathing suit was from the Eberjey label, as indicated by one of her tags.

The model’s smooth bronze skin was glistening as if it had been covered with oil. Her shiny dark hair was wet and wavy. A single short braid with a loose end hung down on the right side of her face.

Kelly sat on the side of a flat padded lounger with a wooden frame. She had both knees bent and her long shapely legs spread wide. There was a small wooden stump directly in front of her. Kelly’s bare feet rested on both sides of it, presumably to hold it in place. She was using the stump as a table. The top of the wood was almost completed hidden by a flat orange dish with a short ridged edge.

Kelly had her arms between her legs. Over the dish, she held a large tropical fruit. Its thick skin had been peeled back to reveal the white flesh inside. Her eyes were downcast, and her full lips were parted ever-so-slightly.

Kelly’s stunning snapshot racked up over 19,000 likes during the first hour after it went live on her account. Her followers also hit up the comments section to rave over her photo.

“You look stunning, can’t wait for follow up,” read one remark.

“Please some one turn on the AC!! IT’S TOO HOT!!!!!!” gushed another admirer.

“Your skin! Is that some type of body oil?” a third fan wanted to know.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model also thrilled her fans when she posed underneath a running shower during a trip to the beach.