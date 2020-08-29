Nadine Leopold Flaunts Her Perfect Physique In A Black Bikini Top And Mesh Trousers

Victoria’s Secret model Nadine Leopold went online on Saturday, August 29, and treated her 800,000-plus Instagram followers to a very hot snapshot.

In the picture, Nadine rocked a skimpy black bikini top. It featured triangular cups and a plunging neckline which showed off a glimpse of her cleavage. The garment included a wide band that tied behind her back. The risque ensemble drew attention to her taut stomach and slender waist.

She paired the top with black mesh pants which accentuated her perfect booty.

Nadine wore her blond tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back. She also covered her forehead with bangs. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of drop earrings.

The shoot took place indoors and Nadine stood in front of a mirror that featured wooden frames. A bed with gray sheets spread over it could also be seen in the background.

Nadine struck a side pose and stuck her booty out. She placed one of her hands on the mirror frame, titled her head, and clicked a selfie. The model slightly puckered her lips and looked at her phone.

According to the tags in her post, her ensemble was from Devon Windsor Swim and Tori Praver Swimwear. The model also informed users that she is currently in London, United Kingdom, where summers are already over.

Within eight hours of posting, the picture amassed more than 7,300 likes. Many of Nadine’s followers also flocked to the comments section and shared several messages in which they praised her amazing figure and sense of style.

“Sending you some sunshine from California,” one of her fans commented.

“You look very pretty and beautiful!” another user chimed in, adding heart and kiss emoji.

“Come to Dubai and enjoy a hell of a summer!! It is literally hell out there, lol,” a third follower wrote.

“You’re a very sexy girl!!!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users expressed their adoration for Nadine by using words and phrases like “rock star,” “fabulous,” and “stunning.”

Aside from her regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the post to show appreciation and support, including Devon Windsor, Meri Gulin, Megan Williams, Gizele Oliveira, and Georgia Fowler.

Nadine recently shared another two-picture slideshow on her Instagram timeline as reported by The Inquisitr. In the snap, the Austrian bombshell rocked a stylish black bikini with details in matching leopard print against a beige background. The low-cut neckline of the ensemble exposed a bit of her cleavage. The post has so far amassed more than 11,200 likes.