Devin Brugman Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Skimpy Black Bikini While Posing On A Beach

On Saturday, August 29, American model and businesswoman Devin Brugman uploaded a series of sizzling snaps for her 1.3 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the 29-year-old posing in front of glass railing on a beach with the ocean in the background. According to the geotag, the pictures were taken in Malibu, California.

Devin flaunted her fantastic figure in a black bikini from her own swimsuit line, Monday Swimwear. The tiny two-piece left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs were put on full display. She piled on the accessories, wearing a pair of sunglasses, numerous earrings, a gold pendant necklace, a delicate bracelet, and a ring. The model also held onto what seems to be a sheer black scarf.

For the photos, the brunette bombshell had pulled back her long locks with a hair clip.

In the first image, Devin placed one of her hands on top of the railing, as she touched her hair. She looked off into the distance with a serious expression on her face. She altered her position for the following photo by turning her body slightly.

In the caption of the post, Devin seemed to be making reference to the location of the photoshoot. She also advertised for Monday Swimwear by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 29,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“[T]he most beautiful lady,” wrote a fan.

“Literally the BEST BODY,” added a different devotee, along with a red heart emoji.

“Doesn’t get any better,” remarked another admirer, adding a string of fire, red heart, and lipstick mark emoji to the comment.

“I’m not sure if it’s the bikini or your body itself, but you look pretty amazing right now,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Devin is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles. For instance, she recently shared a picture, in which she wore a black bra and figure-hugging blue jeans. Since its upload, that photo has been liked over 24,000 times.